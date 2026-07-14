Former Karnataka Minister SV Ramachandra Gowda dies, BJP leaders pay tributes

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister S.V. Ramachandra Gowda passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after battling age-related ailments. He was 88.

Senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, paid rich tributes to the veteran leader, describing his death as a major loss to the party and Karnataka politics.

Ramachandra Gowda, a former Karnataka Medical Education Minister and former Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC), breathed his last at 6.20 a.m. at a private hospital in Chandra Layout, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues.

His final rites will be conducted at his private property in Kamakshipalya, where family members, political leaders, party workers, supporters and well-wishers are expected to pay their last respects.

Expressing profound grief over Gowda’s demise, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa described him as a close associate of several decades. “I have lost yet another brother. The news of the passing of my close companion of several decades, senior leader and former minister Shri Ramachandra Gowda, has caused me immense sorrow,” Yediyurappa said.

Recalling their long political association, Yediyurappa said the memories of their struggle from the days of the Jana Sangh remained vivid. “From the Jana Sangh days, we stood shoulder to shoulder, worked tirelessly day and night, and together built the party from the grassroots in Karnataka,” he said.

“His demise has created a huge void not only for the party and public life but also in my personal life,” he said, praying for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi also expressed deep sorrow over Gowda’s demise. In his condolence message, Joshi said the passing of the senior BJP leader and former MLC had come as a profound shock.

He described Ramachandra Gowda as a veteran leader who played a key role in strengthening the BJP from the grassroots and said his contributions as a minister, legislator and champion of the common people would always be remembered.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to both the BJP and Karnataka politics,” Joshi said, while praying for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for his family members and admirers.

BJP Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra also condoled Gowda’s demise, saying he was deeply saddened by the passing of the senior leader.

In his message, Vijayendra prayed for the departed leader’s soul to attain eternal peace and wished strength to his family members and admirers to overcome the grief of his loss.

Ramachandra Gowda was regarded as one of the BJP’s senior-most leaders in Karnataka and was widely respected for his role in building the party’s organisational base in the state. His death marks the end of an era for the party, with leaders across the political spectrum expected to pay homage during his final rites in Bengaluru.