Bihar: 13 officials facing corruption charges surrender ​before the court

Patna: In a significant push against corruption, Bihar’s Vigilance Investigation Bureau has intensified its crackdown, leading to the surrender of 13 absconding accused in various corruption cases across the state, an official said on Friday.​

These individuals had been evading judicial proceedings for a prolonged period, prompting courts to issue warrants for their arrest.​

Under sustained legal pressure and enforcement measures, all 13 accused surrendered before their respective special courts during February and March 2026.​

The Bureau revealed that 7 accused named Bablu Singh (Begusarai), Ram Awtar Ram (Rohtas), Harendra Ram (Saran), Amresh Jha (Vaishali), Ravindra Prasad (Saharsa), Virendra Prasad Mandal (Muzaffarpur) and (Rinku Devi (Rohtas) are linked to cases involving misuse of official position and 6 accused named Raj Kumar (Lakhisarai), Sharda Prasad Singh (Bhagalpur), Sunil Kumar Rai (Muzaffarpur), Manish Kumar (Muzaffarpur) Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (Civil Surgeon Jehanabad), and Pranay Kumar (Muzaffarpur) are involved in trap cases, where they were allegedly caught red-handed while accepting bribes.​

These cases span multiple districts, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.​

The Vigilance Department had earlier issued a clear warning to all absconding accused to surrender by the end of March, failing which strict legal action would be initiated.​

With compliance achieved in these cases, the department is now preparing to further intensify enforcement drives in April.

​Officials have reiterated that the campaign against corruption will continue with full force.​

The Bureau emphasised that no absconding accused will be allowed to evade the law, no leniency will be shown at any stage of corruption cases, and legal proceedings will be pursued rigorously to ensure accountability.​

The development reflects a more aggressive and systematic approach by vigilance authorities, signalling that enforcement agencies are increasingly tightening the net around corruption in Bihar’s administrative system.​

Earlier in the day, the Bihar Vigilance Investigation Bureau had exposed a bribery racket in Purnea district, arresting two government employees red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.​

The accused—Revenue employee Lal Babu Rajak and archives staffer Rumi Kundu—were caught during a trap laid by the Vigilance team at the Purnea East block office on Friday.