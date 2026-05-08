Bihar Cabinet expansion: Ministers take charge; NDA leaders emphasise unity, development focus

New Delhi: The Bihar government witnessed a major administrative reshuffle as portfolios were allocated to newly-inducted ministers, with leaders from the NDA alliance expressing confidence in the team’s collective focus on governance and development.

Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said he has been assigned the Revenue and Land Reforms Department and will assume charge immediately. “The Bihar government’s intention is that every citizen should get government facilities at their doorstep and receive justice,” he told IANS, adding that the NDA remains a united alliance working for public welfare.

He noted that coordination within the coalition remains strong and focussed on development and delivery.

Minister Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi thanked the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for their trust, saying he would work sincerely in the department allotted to him and ensure the effective implementation of government schemes.

Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the expanded Cabinet reflects renewed energy within the government. “The Cabinet has been expanded, responsibilities have been distributed, and the entire team under the Chief Minister will work towards fulfilling the vision of a ‘Viksit Bihar’ as envisioned by both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister,” he said.

He also stressed that BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), and other NDA partners are fully united with a common goal of governance and development.

Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) Working National President, Sanjay Jha, said the Cabinet has been formed with a balanced representation of women, youth, and experienced leaders. “From today, the government will function with full effectiveness towards Bihar’s development based on the mandate received in 2025,” he said.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi extended congratulations to the new ministers and said the NDA government is committed to serving all sections of society.

“The Chief Minister’s goal is to take Bihar forward. From ‘jungle raj’ to good governance, and now to prosperity, this team will work to fulfil that vision,” he told IANS.

He also highlighted specific portfolio allocations, noting that young and educated leaders such as Nishant Kumar have been entrusted with the Health Department, while experienced legislators have been given key responsibilities in education, higher education, and agriculture to strengthen governance outcomes.

With the expanded Cabinet now in place, NDA leaders said the government will work in coordination to accelerate development and improve public service delivery across Bihar.