Bihar Guv nominates transgender Reshma Prasad as Patna University senate member



Patna: Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has nominated transgender activist Reshma Prasad as a senate member of the Patna University (PU) for three years on Wednesday.

Prasad has become the first transgender person who has been nominated as a senate member of a university in the country.

Patna University is considered as one of the top universities in the country.

The nomination aims to encourage and promote people of transgender community in the socially and in the education sector.

Prasad runs a restaurant in Patna. Interestingly, all employees of the restaurant are from transgender community.

She is also a member of the National Council for Transgender Community and role model for other transgender.

She recently came into limelight when she raised questions on the caste-based survey report.

“As per the report, the Bihar government claims that the population of transgender people is only 825 while in the 2011 census, our population was over 42,000. The survey officials did not identify all the transgenders in Bihar. Even my counting was not done. No one asked me about my caste,” Prasad had said.