K’taka CM orders disbursement of drought relief to farmers



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday instructed officials to take steps to distribute the first instalment of drought relief upto Rs 2,000 to the affected farmers.

He gave the instructions while addressing a meeting of Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the government at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

“In the wake of the severe drought in the state, the officials have to work on a war footing,” he said.

Regarding disbursement of the first instalment of relief, he directed the officials to take necessary action to formulate guidelines for expeditious disbursement of the relief through the process of DBT — direct benefit transfer.

“Your role is very important for the proper functioning of the government. You are the eyes and ears of the government. We, politicians and bureaucrats, are all there for the people,” he said during the meeting.

The Chief Minister further said that of 143 announcements made in the budget speech, government orders have already been issued for 83 announcements and implemented.

He said that priority should be given to all the eligible beneficiaries registered in the guarantee schemes.



