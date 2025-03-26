Bihar: Journalist assaulted during election campaign in Magadh Mahila College

Patna: In a shocking incident, unidentified men allegedly assaulted journalist Krishnandan inside Magadh Mahila College on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the journalist was on campus covering news related to the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) Election.

The Gandhi Maidan SHO confirmed the incident, stating that the victim filed an application against unknown persons.

“We have registered the FIR, and action will be taken to identify and apprehend the anti-social elements involved,” the SHO said.

Krishnandan was interviewing students who were expressing concerns about security issues on campus.

According to the journalist, students complained about feeling unsafe due to the frequent visits of politically affiliated youth groups amid the ongoing PUSU election campaign.

“While I was taking interviews of students, some youths belonging to a particular political organisation, who were present, attacked me,” Krishnandan said.

The journalist sustained injuries to his hand and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) elections are scheduled for March 29, with multiple student groups affiliated with major political parties actively campaigning on campus. The presence of political groups has led to rising tension within college premises.

“The police assured us that they are working to identify the individuals responsible for the incident,” Krishnandan said.

“We will soon release the identity of the individuals involved. Strict action will be taken against them,” the Gandhi Maidan SHO added.

Earlier, a firing incident occurred outside the Patna Women’s College on Tuesday, in which one person sustained injuries.

Earlier on March 5, Patna University witnessed a chaotic scene when a bomb exploded inside the campus.

The incident occurred outside the library of the Economics Department near Darbhanga House inside the campus of Patna University.