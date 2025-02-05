Bihar: Lalu Prasad seeks support for RJD, says Tejashwi will become CM

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav reaffirmed his commitment to making Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar if his party emerges victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections, while asserting, without mentioning any name, that he will not bow down before anyone under pressure.

Addressing a gathering during an event in Nalanda, Lalu Prasad urged people to unite and support the RJD in forming the next government in Bihar.

“We all have to unite and form our government in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav has to be made the Chief Minister, and no one’s head should be bowed.”

“I have never bowed my head before anyone, nor will I ever do so. We must all stand together — youth, journalists, women, brothers, and sisters — to protect this country,” he said.

Lalu Prasad, a veteran RJD leader who is also a former Union Minister and ex-Bihar CM, reiterated Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign promises, especially Rs 2,500 per month for women under Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana, similar to the scheme introduced in Jharkhand.

He also promised 200 units of free electricity for households and more jobs and employment opportunities for the youth.

After the formation of the new government under the leadership of Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, Tejashwi Yadav spoke of adopting the Maiya Samman Yojana and repackaging it in the form of Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s assertions come at a crucial time when the Bihar assembly election will take place this year.

He indicated that the RJD is gearing up for a strong electoral battle in Bihar.

According to political observers, his emphasis on Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership signals that the party will rally behind the former Deputy CM and also project the cricketer-turned-politician as the chief ministerial face in the next elections.

Lalu Prasad’s Nalanda visit is being seen as an attempt to mobilise the RJD supporters and consolidate opposition unity ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

In recent times, Lalu Prasad has not visited any other district apart from Patna.

The visit assumes significance as Nalanda is considered a stronghold of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.