Delay of Indrali Railway Overpass Work Sparks Plans for Fresh Public Protest

Udupi: In a significant development concerning the ongoing delays in the construction of the Indrali Railway Overpass on National Highway 169A, preparations are underway for a large-scale public protest organized by the National Highway Protest Committee. The committee aims to address not only the stalled overpass project but also the disarray in highway works at Parkala, Santhekatte, and Ambalpadi along National Highway 66.

Amrith Shenoy, a prominent figure who previously led protests against the Indrali Railway Overpass delays, announced during a press conference on Wednesday that a consultative meeting will be convened on Saturday, February 8, at 4:00 PM. The meeting will take place at the Jnana Mandir located on the premises of Sharada Kalyana Mantapa in Kunjibettu. Shenoy emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “The construction of the Indrali Railway Overpass is dragging on without any signs of completion. Hence, there is an unavoidable need to resume the protest.”

The backdrop to this renewed agitation stems from a massive public protest meeting held in Indrali on October 29, 2024. At that time, the committee had set a deadline for the completion of the overpass work and the opening of the four-lane road to the public by January 31, 2025. With the deadline now passed and construction still incomplete, the committee feels compelled to take action once more. “The people of Udupi are beginning to pressure us on this matter, prompting us to call a consultative meeting to discuss and decide the outlines of the future protest with the public,” Shenoy explained.

In addition to the overpass issues, the committee has resolved to address the ongoing chaos in highway works in Parkala, Santhekatte, Adi Udupi, and Ambalpadi. As a result, the protest committee will be rebranded as the Udupi City Area National Highway Protest Committee. Shenoy extended an invitation to the public, urging community members to attend the meeting and share their suggestions and recommendations.

The Indrali Railway Overpass, situated on the Udupi-Manipal road, has been under construction for nearly eight years. During this prolonged period, the area has witnessed numerous accidents, leading to fatalities and serious injuries that have required medical attention. Ramesh Kanchan, the opposition leader in the city municipal council, criticized local lawmakers for their lack of transparency regarding the delays. “Former MP Shobha Karandlaje and current MP Kota Srinivas Poojari have not provided any information to the public regarding the reasons for the construction delays, instead offering misleading statements,” Kanchan stated.

Reports have emerged indicating that MP Kota, who is responsible for overseeing the central government’s project, had written to the highway authority expressing his intention to organize a protest against the delays. Kanchan remarked on the irony of this situation: “His party has been in power at the center for the past 11 years. Instead of addressing the issue, Kota’s statement is disgraceful. If so, let Kota join our protest,” he challenged.

The continuous promises made by local legislators and MPs have led to a significant erosion of public confidence in the project, according to Suresh Shetty Bannanje, a nominated member of the city council. “As the opposition, we must question this,” he asserted, underscoring the growing discontent among residents.

The press conference saw the presence of various social activists, including Ansar Ahmad, Keerthi Shetty Ambalpadi, Jyoti Hebbar, Santosh Bairampally, Azeez Abdul, Ganesha Raj Saralebettu, Mahabala Kundar, and others, who expressed their solidarity with the cause and emphasized the need for immediate action.

As the situation unfolds, the upcoming consultative meeting on February 8 is expected to galvanize public support and set the stage for a renewed wave of protests aimed at compelling the authorities to expedite the long-delayed construction of the Indrali Railway Overpass and address the broader issues affecting the region’s highway infrastructure. The community’s patience appears to be wearing thin, and the call for action is resonating louder than ever.