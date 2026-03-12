‘Bihar ranks poorly’: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar-led govt

Patna: Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and National Working President, on Thursday, launched a pointed criticism of the state government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the NDA has let the people down.

Posting on social media platform X, Tejashwi alleged that despite the National Democratic Alliance being in power for many years, Bihar continues to remain the poorest state in the country.

In his post, Tejashwi Yadav listed several indicators claiming that Bihar ranks poorly compared to other states.

According to him, “Bihar has the highest migration rate in the country, the highest crime rate, the highest corruption level, the highest unemployment rate, the highest multidimensional poverty rate, the highest school dropout rate, and others”.

He further claimed that the state ranks lowest in several development indicators, including literacy rate, per capita income, farmers’ income, per capita investment, per capita consumption, computer literacy, electricity consumption, infrastructure development, quality of education, number of industrial units, and availability of computer and ICT labs in schools.

Tejashwi also alleged that residents of Bihar are paying some of the highest prices for essential services, claiming the state leads in purchasing expensive LPG, electricity, petrol and diesel.

He further said that “property and land prices in many areas are higher than those in cities like Delhi and Mumbai”.

Criticising the ruling alliance, Tejashwi said that during 21 years of rule by the National Democratic Alliance, Bihar has lagged behind on various development benchmarks and national indices.

He also alleged that the government has remained in power through administrative “manipulation, misuse of public resources, vote-buying, and caste-based politics”.

Tejashwi Yadav has been critical of the Nitish Kumar government for years. He regularly releases crime bulletins to attack the double-engine government.

The remarks have once again intensified the political debate between the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and the ruling NDA in Bihar over development and governance in the state.