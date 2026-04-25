Bihar shocker: Jamui cops arrest four police personnel for kidnapping, extortion in Nawada

Patna: In a shocking case from Bihar, four individuals — including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) — have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case, an official said on Saturday.

Police have also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh, allegedly collected as ransom, from the accused. The incident is linked to the Nawada district.

According to the SHO of Jamui Nagar Police Station, the arrests were carried out on Friday by the Jamui district police, who apprehended four personnel of the Nawada Excise Department.

The accused include ASI Sujit Kumar, incharge of the Kauakol check-post, ASI Dilip Kumar, and two Home Guard jawans posted at the Pakribarawan Excise Police Station.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Mahuliya Tand under the Kauakol police station area.

On Thursday night, excise officials were conducting a vehicle checking drive when they intercepted a Creta car carrying three individuals, who were allegedly in an intoxicated state.

They were taken to the Pakribarawan excise police station.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when one of the detained individuals, identified as Santosh Kumar, informed his family over the phone that he had been kidnapped and asked them to bring Rs 5 lakh to Nawada for his release.

Acting on this, his brother, Pintu Kumar of Narwada village in Jamui, filed a written complaint at the Jamui Nagar police station, alleging abduction.

Following the complaint, the family members reached Nawada with cash on Friday.

It is reported that Rs 1.5 lakh was paid at the Pakribarawan excise police station in exchange for the release of the Creta vehicle.

Taking swift action, the Jamui City Police registered Case No. 193/26 and launched an investigation.

During the probe, they conducted raids and recovered Rs 1.5 lakh from the residence of ASI Dilip Kumar.

The Creta car was also seized as evidence. Subsequently, all four accused were arrested and brought to the Jamui police station.

The incident has sparked outrage, raising serious questions about the functioning and accountability of law enforcement agencies.

Allegations of police personnel themselves being involved in crimes such as kidnapping and extortion have dealt a severe blow to public trust and highlighted concerns over law and order in the state.