Bihar woman found murdered in Bengaluru PG hostel

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman, working at a private company, was found murdered on the premises of her Paying Guest (PG) hostel in Koramangala locality of Bengaluru.

The deceased was identified as Kriti Kumari, a native of Bihar.

Raman Gupta, Additional Police Commissioner (East), said on Wednesday that after receiving information about the crime, a team rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the assailant sneaked into the PG hostel and slit Kriti’s throat with a knife near her room on the third floor at 11.30 p.m on Tuesday, leading to her on-the-spot death.

The police were reviewing CCTV footage of the hostel and checking Kriti’s Call Detail Records (CDRs).

Initial probe indicated that the murderer was a known person and that the negligence of the PG hostel owner was a contributing factor to the murder, police said.

The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained.



