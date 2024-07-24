Tree falls on Railway track, timely alert by Crew prevents Accident in Udupi

Udupi: A timely alert prevented a running train from hitting an uprooted tree that had fallen on the Konkan Railway track at the Barkur and Udupi section.

Passengers of train No. 12619 Matsyagandha Express on Wednesday had a miraculous escape because of a timely alert by a Loco Pilot who noticed an uprooted tree lying on the track at Barkur and Udupi.

Train crew of 12619, Purushotham, Loco Pilot, and Manjunath Naik, Asst Loco Pilot, noticed the fallen tree on the track in the Barkur – Udupi section & promptly applied brakes to ensure passenger safety.

Santosh Kumar Jha CMD/KRCL awarded them Rs 15000 each for their good work.