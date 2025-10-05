Bill Gates’ endorsement means India’s innovations hold great promise for Global South

New Delhi: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has hailed India as a global innovation leader, at a time when the country’s pioneering solutions have the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South, according to a new report.

These solutions can improve millions of lives through scalable, cost-effective technology and healthcare interventions, according to the report in India Narrative.

At an event in the US, Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, appreciated India as a global leader in innovation, noting that its pioneering solutions have the potential to benefit millions of lives across the Global South, during an event in Seattle, the United States. Addressing the event organised by the Indian Consulate General in Seattle in partnership with the Gates Foundation, he expressed hope to continue partnering with India on its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

According to the report, India’s innovation leadership is palpable in healthcare, where it has revolutionised access and affordability. The country has become a world leader in low-cost vaccine manufacturing, producing life-saving vaccines that serve millions globally.

India has also developed ground-breaking diagnostics, such as saliva-based tuberculosis tests costing under $2, that can revolutionise disease detection especially in resource-poor settings which is actively supported by Gates and the global health community.

Notably, India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) and the unified digital payments platform have transformed healthcare delivery.

Moreover, the integration of AI-powered tools in rural health services is improving maternal care, early detection of diseases, and patient data management — all critical for a country with immense healthcare demands, said the report.

A notable example is the Anusandhan National Research Fund, with a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, designed to boost basic research and prototype development.

According to Gates, “It’s fitting that we’re coming together on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every person, are foundational to the work we do. Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047”.

From embracing digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum computing, and clean energy technology, to expanding 5G networks nationwide and launching research into 6G technologies, India is signaling leadership in connectivity that underpins future innovation.

India’s startup ecosystem is among the fastest-growing globally, highlighting its dynamic innovation culture. India is home to over 111 unicorns (startups valued at over $1 billion).

The report further stated that Indian universities and scientific publications are noted for quality and quantity, ranking India as the second middle-income economy globally in scientific research outputs.

Gates’ endorsement means India’s innovations hold promising benefits not just domestically but for the Global South, said the report.