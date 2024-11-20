Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain’s final hopes end in doubles defeat to Slovakia

Malaga (Spain): Great Britain’s bid to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time since 1981 ended in a heartbreak 1-2 defeat against Slovakia in the semifinals despite a win for Emma Raducanu as they suffered a dramatic defeat in the doubles encounter here on Tuesday.

The semifinal tie with Slovakia was tied 1-1 after Katie Boulter’s loss to Rebecca Sramkova, the outcome hinged on a deciding doubles match. However, Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls were comprehensively defeated 6-2, 6-2 by Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova as they sealed Slovakia’s place in the final.

Slovakia will now meet Italy, led by world No.4 Jasmine Paolini, in the final.

The day began with British No.2, Emma Raducanu, giving her team an early advantage. Raducanu, who had not played competitive tennis for two months due to a foot injury, made an impressive return to form, defeating Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4, 6-4 in a controlled performance.

Raducanu’s victory came after straight-set wins earlier in the week against Germany’s Jule Niemeier and Canada’s Rebecca Marino, which reassured her teammates and coach Anne Keothavong that the 21-year-old was back to her best.

Raducanu’s composure throughout the match, especially in moments where Hruncakova tried to fight back, was a testament to her mental strength. After establishing a strong lead in both sets, Raducanu faced brief challenges as her opponent gained confidence, but the British player was able to close out both sets and the match with poise.

The task now rested on Katie Boulter, Britain’s leading singles player, to secure the tie and place the team in the final. Unfortunately, Boulter’s bid to clinch a spot in the final fell short as she was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 by Slovakian number one Rebecca Sramkova.

Boulter had fought hard in her previous two matches of the competition, but Sramkova’s controlled baseline game and resilience saw her edge out Boulter in a thrilling three-set battle. Sramkova’s powerful serve and groundstrokes wore down Boulter throughout the match, with the Brit struggling to maintain her early momentum after taking the first set comfortably. The loss left the tie at 1-1, setting the stage for a decisive doubles match.