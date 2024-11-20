Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain’s final hopes rest on deciding doubles after Boulter’s loss

Malaga (Spain): Great Britain’s bid to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final for the first time since 1981 has come down to a dramatic decider after Katie Boulter’s loss in the semifinal against Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova. With the tie tied at 1-1, after the singles matches, the outcome now hinges on a deciding doubles match, where the British team will face Slovakia.

The day began with British No.2, Emma Raducanu, giving her team an early advantage. Raducanu, who had not played competitive tennis for two months due to a foot injury, made an impressive return to form, defeating Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4, 6-4 in a controlled performance.

Raducanu’s victory came after straight-set wins earlier in the week against Germany’s Jule Niemeier and Canada’s Rebecca Marino, which reassured her teammates and coach Anne Keothavong that the 21-year-old was back to her best.

Raducanu’s composure throughout the match, especially in moments where Hruncakova tried to fight back, was a testament to her mental strength. After establishing a strong lead in both sets, Raducanu faced brief challenges as her opponent gained confidence, but the British player was able to close out both sets and the match with poise.

“Every match is truly challenging, and as the tournament progresses, it is more and more,” said Raducanu after the match. “It was a tough match, and my opponent had a huge ball strike and played above her ranking. I was pleased with how I composed myself and served out the sets.”

The task now rested on Katie Boulter, Britain’s leading singles player, to secure the tie and place the team in the final. Unfortunately, Boulter’s bid to clinch a spot in the final fell short as she was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 by Slovakian number one Rebecca Sramkova.

Boulter had fought hard in her previous two matches of the competition, but Sramkova’s controlled baseline game and resilience saw her edge out Boulter in a thrilling three-set battle. Sramkova’s powerful serve and groundstrokes wore down Boulter throughout the match, with the Brit struggling to maintain her early momentum after taking the first set comfortably. The loss left the tie at 1-1, setting the stage for a decisive doubles match.

With the tie now level, the spotlight shifted to the doubles. Great Britain’s Anne Keothavong has called upon Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls for the crucial match, with the two taking on Slovakia’s Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova.

The doubles match will determine whether Britain can reach the final for the first time since 1981 and if they can secure their first-ever Billie Jean King Cup title.

In the other semifinal, Italy, led by world No.4 Jasmine Paolini, are awaiting the winner of this gripping tie. Italy has already secured a place in the final and will provide a tough challenge for either team.

Britain have never won the prestigious women’s team event, which was formerly known as the Fed Cup. The 2023 Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals mark a historic opportunity for Keothavong’s team, which also includes Harriet Dart, to become the fifth British side to contest the final in the competition’s 61-year history.