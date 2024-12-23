Bishop Dr Peter Paul Celebrates Christmas with Journalists

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore celebrated Christmas with journalists at the Bishop’s house, Kodialbail here, on December 23.

The program began with an invocation. Fr Maxim Moras read out verses from the Holy Bible. Fr J B Saldanha welcomed the gathering.

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha cut the Christmas cake along with other dignitaries.

In his Christmas message, Dr. Peter Paul said, “Every Christmas brings us a fresh message. Jesus is the fountain of surprising freshness to this tired world Christmas celebrates life and life-giving relationships between God and humans, and among humans themselves. The cause of our joy is the Son of God become human. His descent among us is to assure that God is with us. From above, a ray of light comes through a little opening in the dark clouds and a little light is made to shine in our broken humanity”.

Bishop further said, “These days, dark clouds are hovering over us. We find more and more people hard pressed by wars, anxiety, displacement, and immense suffering. We ask: if God is with us, why then, the culture of death is prevailing? Why is there so much conflict and division among humans and worsening of the daily situation?”

“In these challenging times, how can Jesus be the Prince of Peace and Hope? Remember, Jesus assures us God is not the cause of our conflict but human selfishness and self-centeredness. The free choice of a few has made many to suffer. But the rest of us are also responsible for the current situation in some way. If everyone places himself herself in front of the shining light of the goodness of Jesus, each one would easily see where we have fallen”.

“However, we should never be desperate. God has come to us to write straight on the crooked lines. The essence of Christmas is the promise of fresh light in our darkest moments. It is a call to humanity to know and realize its highest dignity. It is a reminder that love and desire to understand others can transcend all walls of division. Therefore, during this Christmas, let us hold fast to the treasure of our shared humanity. It is not enough to find God in the tiny Babe of Bethlehem but also in every human face, created in the image and likeness of God”.

“In order to bring the freshness of new hope in all the people, from 24 December 2024, the Catholic Church celebrates the Jubilee Year 2025 of the Birth of Jesus, with the theme, “Pilgrims of Hope’. Programmes are being planned from 29 December 2024 in Mangalore Diocese to celebrate the birth of Jesus and this will enable generating new hope in every heart. Pilgrimage centers are also indicated to people where they could go and pray for gaining peace. Everything is going to be placed under the banner of the Cross of Jesus Christ”.

“May our concern and prayers reach those enduring hardships. May our actions reflect a commitment to building a peaceful nation and a humane world. May peace and hope find a way into our hearts and actions! Let us be the ointment that heals, the hope that endures, and the love that unites. In doing so, we honor the spirit of Christmas and bring its blessings upon all of us”?.

While concluding Bishop said, “I wish you a Christmas filled with love, hope and peace and Happy New Year 2025”.

Secretary of Mangalore Diocese John D’Silva delivered the vote of thanks. PRO Roy Castelino and media coordinator Elias Fernandes were also present. Fr Rupesh Madtha compered the program.