Kharge pays tributes to Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday paid tributes to party stalwart and former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his 20th death anniversary.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “His tenure was marked by significant milestones that transformed the trajectory of India. His government’s bold Economic Liberalisation policy ignited an era of growth, uplifting and expanding the middle class.”

Simultaneously, he oversaw crucial advancements in India’s nuclear programme and spearheaded innovative foreign policy initiatives, most notably the ‘Look East’ policy, said Kharge.

“His key role in nation building shall always be cherished,” said Kharge in a rare praise for Rao who BJP claims was disrespected and marginalised by his own party after his term ended in 1996 just because he was a non-Gandhi leader.

In February this year when Bharat Ratna was announced for the 9th Prime Minister, Kharge had hailed the former PM’s vision and legacy. Kharge had posted a message on X highlighting the huge contribution of the Telugu leader who took part in the Independence movement and was revered for his academic accomplishments, including his capability to speak 17 languages.

The Bharat Ratna award for Rao reignited the discussions about his legacy and the Congress party’s historical approach of undermining his contributions.

The Congress has faced criticism for its treatment of Rao during his lifetime and its rivals, including the BJP, have questioned it for refusing to acknowledge his role in economic reforms.

After his death on December 23, 2004, Rao’s body was not allowed inside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi allegedly because of the perceived bitterness between the then party chief Sonia Gandhi and the stalwart from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of BJP’s allegations that the Congress has consistently disrespected Rao, undermining his legacy as a significant leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly highlighted how the Congress has historically ignored its leaders not belonging to the Gandhi family.