Bishop Francis Serrao SJ Installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Mysore

Mysuru: The Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ was formally installed as the Bishop of the Diocese of Mysore on October 7, 2025, at 4:30 PM, in a solemn ceremony held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Mysore, also known as St. Philomena’s Shrine. The installation marks the commencement of Bishop Serrao’s pastoral leadership over the Catholic community within the Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts.

The ceremony was officiated by the Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, and attended by a multitude of bishops, priests, religious leaders, and faithful, all gathered to witness this significant spiritual milestone. The appointment of Bishop Serrao was made by Pope Leo XIV, recognizing his extensive service and dedication to the Church. Before this appointment, Bishop Serrao served with distinction as the Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga.

The installation ceremony included the official reading of the Papal Bull of Appointment, a formal declaration that inaugurated Bishop Serrao’s leadership within the Diocese of Mysore. Following the oath of office, Bishop Serrao received felicitations from numerous dignitaries and members of the Catholic community.

A Eucharistic celebration preceded a felicitation programme, which was held under the presidency of the Most Rev. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal. The event also served as an occasion to offer a farewell tribute to the Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, who diligently served as the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese since January 2023.

Bishop Francis Serrao was born on August 15, 1959, in Moodbidri. At 66 years of age, he is the youngest of eleven children born into a devout religious family. He was ordained a priest on April 30, 1992. Early in his ministry, Bishop Serrao dedicated himself to serving Dalit and tribal communities in Anekal and Mundgod, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to social justice and pastoral care.

The installation of Bishop Serrao heralds a new chapter in the spiritual journey and governance of the Diocese of Mysore. This transition signifies a renewed phase for the Catholic community across the four districts, encompassing a total of 90 parishes. Bishop Serrao’s leadership is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and continued growth to the diocese.