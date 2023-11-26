Bishop Gerald Lobo inaugurates Jubilee 2025 Preparations in Udupi Diocese

Udupi: The Udupi Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo on November 26 inaugurated the Jubilee 2025, commemorating 2025 years since the birth of Jesus Christ at Mount Rosary Church premises Sathekatte, Kallinapur.

The Bishop unveiled the Jubilee Logo, marking the beginning of preparations for the Jubilee, themed ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ After the Eucharistic procession of the Diocese. He led a prayer dedicated to the Jubilee joined by priests and the congregation.

In his address, Bishop Gerald Lobo outlined the two-year preparatory roadmap: 2023 as the Year of the Council (Year of Learning) and 2024 as the Year of Prayer.

Highlighting the Holy Father’s directive, Bishop Lobo emphasized the study of the Four Constitutions of the Second Vatican Council, stressing their importance in guiding and directing the faithful. To aid this learning, 35 booklets providing insights into the Second Vatican Council and the Four Constitutions have been made available in English and electronic formats, urging individuals to delve into these treasures.

Vicar General of Udupi Diocese Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves Chancellor Dr Roshan D’Souza, Dean of Karkala Deanery Fr Paul Rego, Dean of Udupi Deanery Fr Charles Menezes, Dean of Shirva Denary Fr Leslie D’Souza, Dean of Kallinapur Deanery, Fr Valerian Mendonca, parish priest of Mount Rosary Church Santekatte Fr Roque D’Sa and other priests were present.

Simultaneously, all churches across the Udupi diocese participated in the inauguration, unveiling the Jubilee logo, and reciting dedicated prayers during the morning Sunday Mass.



