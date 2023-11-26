Udupi Diocese Holds Annual Eucharistic Procession with Devotion

Udupi: The annual Diocesan Eucharistic Procession organized on the feast of Christ the King evoked a devotional response from nearly Three Thousand Catholics representing 52 parishes of the Udupi Diocese on Sunday, 26 November at Kallianpur.

The day was observed with mass concelebrated by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo along with other priests at the Milagrees Cathedral, Kallianpur.

During the Homily the Bishop said that Jesus Christ came to the world not expecting service from anyone but to serve humanity. He served humanity to the extent of sacrificing Himself on the Cross. He never extended His physical kingdom in this world but redeemed humankind from sin. Jesus Christ desired to establish a kingdom of peace and everyone has the responsibility of fulfilling His desire.

The mass was followed by the solemn Eucharistic Procession. The brass band led the procession followed by the Cross and candle bearers. The Bishop held the Blessed Sacrament that was rested on a pedestal fitted on a decorated vehicle. The procession moved through the Milagres Cathedral, Ozanum House, Goretti Hospital and Culumiatated at Mount Rosary Church Ground, Santhekatte.

Having returned from the procession, Fr Leo Praveen D’Souza, assistant parish priest of St. Francis Xavier’s Church Udyavar read a passage from the Gospel and delivered the key homily highlighting the importance of the Eucharist and its evolution by citing several examples and events from both the Old and New Testaments. Leo said that the Eucharist is the symbol of unity, sacrifice and forgiveness. True love is manifested through loving the neighbours and Jesus Christ had shown that kind of love through His sacrifice on the Cross. The Eucharist is the light of our hope and those who have faith in this Sacrament will never be let down.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo dedicated the Diocese of Udupi to Christ the King through the prayer of dedication.

Along with the faithful from 52 parishes of the Udupi Diocese, more than 50 priests and around 100 religious women participated in the procession.

Vicar General of Udupi Diocese Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves Chancellor Dr Roshan D’Souza, Dean of Karkala Deanery Fr Paul Rego, Dean of Udupi Deanery Fr Charles Menezes, Dean of Shirva Denary Fr Leslie D’Souza and Dean of Kallinapur Deanery, Fr Valerian Mendonca, parish priest of Mount Rosary Church Santekatte Fr Roque D’Sa, Udupi Diocese PRO, Fr Denis D’Sa and other priests were present.

Dean of Shirva Denary Fr Leslie D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks, and Fr Cyril Lobo Compered the programme.