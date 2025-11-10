Bishop of Mangalore celebrates KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations Thanksgiving Mass

Abu Dhabi: Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, celebrated the KCO Pearl Jubilee celebrations thanksgiving mass here at St. Therese Church, Abu Dhabi.

Before the beginning of the mass, His Excellency Paolo Martinelli, Bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA), delivered his message to the Konkani community faithful gathered to offer mass. In his address, he congratulated KCO for the celebration of Pearl Jubilee and their selfless service to the Konkani community. He was honoured by the KCO president, Mr. Clevy Leo Rodrigues, with a flower bouquet.

The introduction of Holy Mass was read by Mr. Clevy Leo Rodrigues, and the First reading was read by Ms. Amitha Costa, Hon. Treasurer of KCO.

Gospel was read by Rev. Fr. Valerian Fernandes OFM Cap, one of the concelebrants of the Holy Mass, and the Homily was delivered by Bishop Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, the main celebrant.

Prayers of the faithful were read by Mr. Jason Correa, Hon. Entertainment Secretary and one of the advisors of KCO.

Offertory was offered by KCO members and the representatives of St. Joseph’s Konkani Community- Mangalorean and Goan, Konkani Prayer Group, Ushers, and Eucharistic Ministers from the Konkani community.

Holy Mass continued and faithful participated with complete devotion.

Choir was led by Choirmaster Mr. Jeevan Lobo, and the Choir members gave their best voices to the hymns from the entrance hymn to the recessional hymn.

Before the end of the mass, KCO President Mr. Clevy Leo Rodrigues felicitated the Bishop and priests who concelebrated the mass. Mr. Valerian D’Almeida, Hon. Vice President of KCO, announced the names of those to be felicitated.

Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, the main celebrant of the mass.

Rev. Fr. Darick D’Souza OFM Cap, Secretary to AVOSA Bishop Paolo Martinelli.

Rev. Fr. Mariyan Miranda OFM Cap. Asiistant Parish Priest and Spiritual Director of Konkani Community.

Rev. Fr. Valerian Fernandes, OFM Cap. Chancellor of AVOSA, Bishop’s House.

Rev. Fr. Rohan Miranda, OFM Cap. Ecclesiastical Judge, Bishop’s House.

Rev. Fr. Maxim Cardoza, OFM Cap. Parish Priest, St. Paul’s Church, Mussafah.

Rev. Fr. Ratan Almeida, OFM Cap. Abu Dhabi.

Rev. Fr. Arun D’Souza, Dominican, Principal St. Dominic CBSE School, Polali, Mangalore.

Rev. Fr. Jason Monis, Dominican, Principal, Loretto English Medium CBSE School, Loretto, Mangalore.

The Holy mass concluded with final blessings from the main celebrant, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha.

Snacks were distributed by KCO members and ushers to all the faithful who attended the holy mass and we could see the joy in the faces of all the Konkani community people.

About KCO- A highly respected name in the UAE, GCC, and India, working for the betterment of society; Supports underprivileged students and patients with critical illnesses through scholarships, medical aid, and donations; Partners with NGOs in Karnataka, providing assistance to the poor, marginalized, and distressed communities; Organized a noble initiative to construct and donate three houses for the most disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore.

