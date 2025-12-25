Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha Celebrates Christmas with Inmates of St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu

Mangaluru: Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore, celebrated the joy of Christmas with the residents of St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, on Thursday morning. The Bishop presided over the festive Solemn Mass, praying specifically for the inmates, donors, well-wishers, and the dedicated staff who sustain the charitable mission of the ashram.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul highlighted the core message of Christmas: The Incarnation reveals God’s love for humanity in a way that is tangible and relatable. He emphasized that Jesus’ birth offers a clear image of a loving, gentle, and joyful God, reminding all present that the true meaning of Christmas is “God is Love.”

The Bishop urged the congregation to embrace the deeper purpose of Christmas by moving beyond festivities to form genuine connections. His central message called for building strong, compassionate relationships through selfless service as the true way to honor the season.

Following the Eucharistic celebration, the Bishop spent time personally interacting with the ashramites. In a heart-warming display of pastoral care, he was seen surrounded by the elderly, the youth, and the destitute, exchanging festive greetings and sharing the joy of the season.

The Mass was concelebrated by Rev. Fr. J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions; Fr. Praveen Martis, Administrator; Fr. Nishanth Vivian Rodrigues, Assistant Administrator; and Fr. Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre.