Bison falls into gutter; rescued in Kaup

Udupi: A bison that had slipped into a gutter here was rescued on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the bison had strayed into a residential area in the Uchila area in the Kapu taluk near here.

It had fallen into the gutter located close to Sri Mahalaxmi temple on Tuesday evening.

On being informed by the temple authorities, the forest department officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

A JCB was used to make way and lift the bison from the gutter after hours of coordinated effort of authorities with local people.

As per the authorities, the bison is six years old and was escorted back to the forest.

Animal lovers have expressed happiness over the rescue operation.