Retired Woman Loses Rs 72 Lakhs Her Lifetime Savings to Online Fraud

Mangaluru: A woman has fallen prey to an online fraud and allegedly lost Rs 72.9 lakh that was transferred to two bank accounts at the time of retirement. According to the police, the victim claimed that two unknown persons, who introduced themselves as Sathyam Pandey and Mittal, contacted her over WhatsApp. Later, they stayed in touch through various numbers on WhatsApp.

The accused allegedly convinced the victim that on winning lottery money, her bank accounts had to be linked to a phone number that they had suggested. The victim accordingly linked the phone number suggested by the accused to her State Bank of India and Indian Bank accounts. On 26 October 2023, the victim received around Rs 50.5 lakh on retirement that was transferred to her SBI account and on 31 October she received Rs 22.3 lakh that was transferred to her Indian Bank account.

Without the victim’s knowledge, the miscreants allegedly transferred Rs 72.9 lakh between 26 October 2023 and 2 November 2023 to their accounts. The incident came to light only when the victim went to the bank and checked the statement. A case has been registered at the CEN police station.



