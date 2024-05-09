BJD to release its election manifesto today



Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the electors to vote for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates contesting for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state.

While addressing a public meeting at Kanishi in Berhampur constituency of Ganjam district, CM Patnaik warned the voters not to cast their votes in favour of candidates with criminal records. Patnaik mentioned various flagship programmes of his government during his brief speech.

Patnaik’s close aide and former bureaucrat V.K. Pandian claimed that BJD will register a strike rate of 90 per cent in the first phase of polls scheduled to be held in four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly constituencies on May 13.

He appealed to the voters to bestow their blessings on CM Patnaik and the candidates of the BJD for the upcoming elections.

Targeting the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pandian said that the BJP has been trying to get a CM face for the party in Odisha for the last 24 years but couldn’t find someone.

The BJD leader also informed in the meeting that CM Patnaik will release Biju Janata Dal’s manifesto for the ensuing general elections 2024.

“Only three days remain for the campaigning in the Berhampur parliamentary constituency. It will be a challenge for the workers of BJD to deliver the promises made by CM Patnaik in the manifesto to every household in the constituency,” said Pandian.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be out on June 4.