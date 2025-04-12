BJK Cup 2025: Vaidehi, Shrivalli help India down Chinese Taipei; close in on a playoff spot

Pune: The young guns, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari, helped India take a significant stride towards their quest for a playoff spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, guiding the hosts to a 2-1 victory against Chinese Taipei, here on Friday. This was the hosts’ third consecutive win, helping them climb to the second spot on the points table in this prestigious tournament, organized by MSLTA in association with ITF, AITA, and PMDTA.

It was another successful outing for Vaidehi Chaudhari, who bagged her second win in as many matches, this time against Fang An Lin at the Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune.

Ranked 351 in singles, the Indian star dominated proceedings in the first set before her opponent forced a deciding set. However, Vaidehi responded in style, eventually sealing a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 9 minutes, giving India a 1-0 lead in the tie.

In the second match, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty maintained her perfect record in the tournament, registering her fourth consecutive win in a hard-fought battle against Joanna Garland, ranked 207.

One of India’s most promising stars, ranked 304, Shrivalli dominated proceedings in the first set and eventually wrapped up the contest with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in 2 hours and 38 minutes, ensuring that the hosts secure the tie against Chinese Taipei.

In the final match of the day, Chinese Taipei’s doubles pairing of Yi Tsen Cho and Fang-Hsein Wu pipped the Indian combination of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare.

After surrendering the first set, the experienced Indian pair fought back to win the second set. Unfortunately, the hosts couldn’t complete the clean sweep in the super tie break, eventually falling short by a scoreline of 2-6, 6-4, 6-10, in an hour and 31 minutes.

The Indian team will look to confirm its qualification spot with a win against the Korea Republic, in their final match of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 on Saturday (April 12).

The tournament is powered by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare (Maharashtra).

Other results:

New Zealand 2-1 Thailand

Monique Barry (NZL) bt Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA): 7-5, 6-2 (1 hr 20 mins)

Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA): 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 (2hrs 14 mins)

Peangtarn Plipuech and Thasaporn Naklo (THA) bt Renne Zhang and Sasha Situe (NZL): 6-3, 6-3 (1 hr 1 min)

Korea Republic 3-0 Hong Kong, China

Sohyun Park (KOR) bt Ho Ching Wu (HKG): 6-1, 6-1 (1hr 7 mins)

Dayeon Park (KOR) bt Hong Yi Cody Wong (HKG): 6-3, 7-5 (1hr 33 mins)

Dabin Kim and Sohyun Park (KOR) bt Eudice Chong and Man Ying Maggie Ng (HKG): 6-4, 6-1 (52 mins).