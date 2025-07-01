Lorry Collision Claims Life of Two-Wheeler Rider in Bantwal

Bantwal: A fatal collision between a lorry and a two-wheeler resulted in the immediate death of a rider near Ajjibettu Cross on B.C. Road on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Chidananda, 50 years of age, a resident of Koppal near Shambhuru. He was employed by the Dharmasthala Rural Development Project.

Reports indicate that Chidananda was traversing the road on his scooter near Ajjibettu Cross, having come from the B.C. Road Market, when a lorry traveling from B.C. Road in the direction of Mangalore collided with his vehicle. It is believed that Chidananda was trapped beneath the wheels of the lorry, resulting in instant death.

Chidananda is survived by his wife, one son, and one daughter. The Bantwal Traffic Police have officially registered a case about the incident and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.