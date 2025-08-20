BJP, allies hail Bill for removal of jailed PMs, CMs; Oppn says it has major potential for misuse against political opponents

New Delhi: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025 introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was hailed by the ruling BJP and its allies as a historic step reflecting the government’s “zero-tolerance policy” against corruption. However, the Opposition has branded it “anti-justice, unconstitutional, and irrational,” warning that it carries immense potential for misuse against political opponents and could pave the way for autocracy.

Union Home Minister Shah introduced a landmark Bill in the Lok Sabha providing for the automatic removal of jailed Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers from office if they are detained for more than 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

HM Shah also introduced two other crucial Bills, but it was the proposed amendment that sparked fiery exchanges.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale strongly backed the Bill.

“This Bill is very important, and the government will ensure it is passed. If a person has been convicted of heinous crimes like murder or rape, then they should not hold such high positions. Those in respected posts must have good character,” he told IANS.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also reacted and said, “This reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.”

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also welcomed it: “This is a very welcome step. We have not seen the full text yet, but based on reports, it appears to be a much-needed measure.”

Opposition leaders, however, described the Bill as draconian. JMM MP Mahua Majhi said, “This is a way to end democracy. It is not good to convict and topple governments in this manner. It will ensure only one-party rule in the country. The Opposition will oppose this strongly and will not allow it to pass.”

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury slammed the government for rushing the Bill: “Tell me, was the Bill tabled properly? Was there any discussion? Suddenly you present it — are we slaves? The voice of democracy is loud, and we will oppose this.”

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee called it “unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

He added, “Whatever they have done is against the spirit of democracy. This Bill must be opposed.”

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra was equally scathing: “This Bill is anti-justice, unconstitutional, and irrational. It is an attempt to establish autocracy because if the Prime Minister wishes, they could punish any Chief Minister and install another in their place.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari raised serious constitutional objections.

“The Bill is destructive of the basic structure of the Constitution because its potential for misuse is enormous. It violates Article 21, which guarantees due process of law. It also undermines the principle of collective responsibility of the Cabinet to the Legislature,” he said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar demanded that the proposal be sent to a Standing Committee for detailed scrutiny.

“This is a controversial Bill. A thorough study is needed before even considering its implementation,” he insisted.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj linked the Bill to earlier attempts to destabilise Opposition-ruled states.

“This is not a new conspiracy. Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier that if he had resigned, the Centre would have implicated other AAP leaders in false cases, jailed them, and toppled the Delhi government. This is exactly what is happening now — an attempt to topple Opposition governments by misusing laws,” he added.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed similar concerns.

“This Bill is about controlling ministers, chief ministers, and union ministers across the country. Today, if such a law is imposed, bail may be delayed for five months or more, leading to automatic loss of office. This new law is being brought to centralise power and exercise control,” he said.