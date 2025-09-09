BJP announces 22 office bearers for Telangana unit

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced 22 office-bearers for its Telangana unit.

The party has appointed eight vice-presidents, three general secretaries, eight secretaries and others.

BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao announced the list of officer bearers following the approval from party’s national president J. P. Nadda.

The vice-presidents are Burra Narsaiah Goud, Kasam Venkateswarlu Yadav, Bhandari Shanthi Kumar, M. Jayasree, Kolli Madhavi, Jarupulavath Gopi (Kalyan Naik), Raghu Nath Rao and Banda Karthika Reddy.

N. Goutham Rao, T. Veerender Goud and Vemula Ashok are the three general secretaries.

The secretaries are O. Srinivas Reddy, Koppu Bhasha, Bharat Prashad, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, Sravanthi Reddy, Karnam Parinitha, Baddam Mahipal Reddy and Tutupalli Ravi Kumar.

The party appointed Devki Vasudev as treasurer, Vijay Surana Jain as joint treasurer and N. V. Subhash as chief spokesperson.

The BJP also announced presidents for seven morchas. Mekala Shilpa Reddy has been appointed as president of Mahila Morcha. Ganesh Kunde will head the Yuva Morcha. The Kisan Morcha will be led by Baswapuram Laxminarsaiah.

The party names Kanthi Kiran as president of SC Morcha, Nenavath Ravi Naik as president of St Morcha and Gandamalla Anand Goud as president of OBC Morcha. Sardar Jagmohan Singh will head the Minority Morcha.

Ramchander Rao congratulated the newly-appointed office bearers.

Ramchander Rao was elected state BJP president on July 1. He succeeded Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who had been holding the post since 2023.

Kishan Reddy led the party in Assembly elections and in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While the BJP could win just eight seats in 119-member Assembly, it improved its performance in Lok Sabha polls to double the tally of seats to eight.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also congratulated the newly-appointed office bearers. He wished that under the guidance of Prime

Minister Narendra Modi, and under the leadership of BJP national president J. P. Nadda and state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, they work with dedication to strengthen the party in Telangana.