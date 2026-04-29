BJP calls for accountability and safety measures after Bengaluru wall collapse tragedy

Bengaluru: Expressing shock over the tragic incident in the city, the Karnataka BJP on Wednesday said the death of seven people, including three children, due to the collapse of a compound wall at government-run Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar following heavy rain has caused deep anguish.

In a statement, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, it was said that the victims included roadside vendors and others who had taken shelter near the wall to escape the rain. The collapse of the old and poorly maintained compound wall is believed to have led to the tragedy, further intensifying the grief.

“Such an incident in the capital city itself raises serious concerns about the condition of infrastructure elsewhere,” he noted.

The BJP leader urged the state government to take responsibility for the incident and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, along with compensation and support for the families of the deceased.

He urged the government to act immediately and take preventive measures, including repairing dilapidated structures, to avoid similar incidents during the ongoing rainy season.

Vijayendra expressed condolences to the families of the victims, especially those who lost young children in the tragedy, while prayers were offered for the departed souls.

It may be noted that at least seven people were killed after a compound wall of the government-run Bowring Hospital collapsed during heavy rain, hail, and a thunderstorm that lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. The death toll is likely to rise.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, representing Shivajinagar Constituency, confirmed on Wednesday night that seven persons have been killed in the compound wall tragedy.

The office of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, confirming the news, stated that the Chief Minister visited the spot at the Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar locality of Bengaluru, where seven persons were killed.

Meanwhile, the authorities have stated that about 11 people who came under the collapsed compound wall have been rescued and are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

According to preliminary information from authorities, about seven people, including three children, are feared dead after being trapped under the collapsed wall. Officials from the hospital and the police are yet to issue an official statement.