BJP claims attack on MLA during stir outside KPCC office; protests against Karnataka government

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, condemning the alleged attack on its legislators that took place a day earlier by Congress party workers.

The protest and sit-in demonstrations were led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.

Several BJP MLAs, Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), and party functionaries were present at the demonstration. The legislators held placards slamming the state government.

They raised slogans against Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for not ensuring protection of legislators.

R. Ashoka strongly condemned the alleged attack on BJP MLA B.P. Harish and accused the government in Karnataka of promoting a culture of political intimidation and violence.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ashoka said, “Rahul Gandhi speaks about democracy and carries the Constitution in Delhi. Does he not see the ‘egg culture’ and what we describe as ‘Hitler-like governance’ in Karnataka?”

He alleged that individuals associated with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s past political circle had displayed their “true and violent nature” on the streets of Bengaluru.

Ashoka claimed that B.P. Harish, who was participating in a peaceful protest, was targeted by Congress workers outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.

“It is highly condemnable that eggs were allegedly thrown at Harish from inside the KPCC office and that there was an attempt to assault him using dangerous weapons,” he claimed.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the issue, Ashoka asked whether the Congress leader would advise party workers against attacking elected representatives in a state governed by his own party.

The BJP leader also sought an explanation from Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, asking whether the KPCC office was functioning as a political office or as a haven for rowdy elements.

“Video evidence allegedly shows eggs and weapons being brought out from inside the office and used in an attempt to attack a people’s representative. Had the police not been present, the consequences could have been far more serious,” Ashoka alleged.

He further questioned the safety of ordinary citizens if, according to him, even legislators are not secure under the present government.

Issuing a warning to the Congress leadership, Ashoka said the BJP would not be intimidated by threats or acts of violence and asserted that the party’s agitation against the state government would intensify in the coming days.

“The people of Karnataka will teach this government a fitting lesson for attempting to suppress the voice of the people,” he added.

Senior BJP leaders accused Congress workers of assaulting party MLAs during a protest near the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. They alleged that the incident reflected the continuation of a “goonda culture” in the state’s political landscape.

“The Congress is promoting the legacy of Kotwal Ramachandra’s goonda culture. Such incidents are unacceptable in a democracy,” the BJP leaders alleged during the protest.



