Karnataka prepared to tackle drought crisis, no shortage of funds, says Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said the state government is fully prepared to deal with the prevailing drought situation and asserted that there is no shortage of funds for relief measures.

It can be recalled that Parameshwara on Wednesday said that Karnataka is facing the worst drought in 150 years.

Parameshwara added that the state was facing one of the worst drought situations in recent history, with rainfall remaining far below normal levels across large parts of Karnataka.

“The state is witnessing a drought situation not seen in over 150 years. Less than 40 per cent sowing has taken place across Karnataka, and even those crops have withered, resulting in severe losses to agricultural activities,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after receiving public grievances at his official residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara said the government has already allocated funds to ensure adequate drinking water supply across the state.

“We have decided to provide Rs 1 crore to every MLA. In addition, Rs 5 crore has been allocated to every district to ensure the supply of drinking water. There is already Rs 329 crore available in PD accounts. There is no shortage of funds in the government,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said review meetings on drought preparedness have been completed for some regions, while meetings for the Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions are yet to be held.

“A review meeting on the drought situation in the Bengaluru Revenue Division will be held on July 25, jointly chaired by the Chief Minister and me. A similar meeting will subsequently be held in Mysuru. Once these reviews are completed, we will have a comprehensive picture of the situation across the state and decide on additional measures to ensure that farmers and the general public do not face hardships,” he said.

Parameshwara said he has instructed all Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers to provide employment immediately under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to prevent migration from drought-affected areas.

He also said that the state government has written to the Centre seeking assistance but has not yet received a response.

“The Union government generally considers such requests in August. We will submit our memorandum then, following which funds are expected to be released,” he said.

Responding to a question on agricultural activities in the districts he had visited, Parameshwara said farmers had taken up sowing after receiving some pre-monsoon rainfall, but the subsequent lack of rain has caused crops to wither.

“Farmers are now hoping for rainfall in August so that they can sow once again,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding the NEET question paper leak and the protests taking place in Delhi, Parameshwara said the issue concerns the future of lakhs of students and should be discussed in Parliament.

“Many students who performed well in the first examination secured lower marks in the re-examination. Lakhs of students have been affected. Those in positions of responsibility should accept accountability and resign,” he said.

He also criticised the Union government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded belatedly to the issue.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he stands with students, then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should be removed from office. Action must be taken against those responsible,” he added.

Parameshwara further condemned the alleged treatment meted out to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the protests in Delhi.

“Our Constitution guarantees the right to hold peaceful protests. If those in power deny that right, what does that say about our democratic system?” he asked.

Commenting on the ongoing protests by the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka, Parameshwara said political reactions are inevitable.

“When there is action, there will be a reaction. They are protesting because our party is protesting. They may submit complaints to the Raj Bhavan; we have no objection,” he said.



