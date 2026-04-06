BJP continues its journey with clarity of vision: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Guided by the core ideals of nationalism, service, and unwavering commitment to the people, the Bharatiya Janata Party continues its journey with clarity of vision and strength of purpose, said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The Jana Sena Party leader greeted the BJP on its 47th foundation day on Monday.

Though a social media post, he extended heartfelt wishes to Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s National President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP President PVN Madhav and all leaders and dedicated workers of the party.

The actor-politician stated that inspired by the visionary leadership of great stalwarts like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior leader L.K. Advani, and strengthened by the resolute leadership of PM Modi, the party has emerged as the world’s largest political organisation.

Under the leadership of the BJP, the NDA government has consistently delivered decisive governance and impactful policies, even during challenging times, leaving a strong and lasting imprint on India’s development journey, Pawan Kalyan said.

May the BJP continue to advance its vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, guiding the nation towards greater progress, prosperity, and global leadership, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, conveyed heartfelt greetings to the entire BJP family on the party’s 47th foundation day. “I pay my tributes to the founding members and countless workers whose selfless dedication and sacrifices have strengthened the party and its mission of nation-building,” he said.

Kishan Reddy unfurled the BJP flag at his residence in Kachiguda, Hyderabad to mark the party’s foundation day.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, greeted BJP workers on the occasion of the party’s foundation say.

“Salute to every ‘karyakarta’ who strengthened this organisation with hard work, sacrifice, and commitment,” Bandi Sanjay posted on X.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP is firmly moving towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.