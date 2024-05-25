BJP expels former MLA Raghupathi Bhat from Party for Six Years

Udupi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled Former MLA and party leader Raghupathi Bhat with immediate effect for contesting against the party’s official candidate from the South West Graduate constituency in the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

President of the State BJP Disciplinary Committee, Lingaraja Patil, announced Bhat’s expulsion citing as a violation of party discipline. “Disregarding the party’s instruction, Bhat contested the Legislative Assembly election as a rebel candidate against the party’s official candidate from the South West Graduate constituency, causing embarrassment to the party,” the order read.

Therefore the order further added that Bhat has been relieved from all party responsibilities with immediate effect and expelled from the party for six years.



