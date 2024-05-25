Gang-war between two groups on Udupi-Manipal NH; Three arrested

Udupi: A gang war that took place between two groups on the National Highway between Udupi and Manipal on May 20 has come to light of late. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

It is learnt, that two groups of Kaup origin had come on cars which they parked on the highway and began to clash with each other at Kunjibettu. The police have arrested the accused and produced them before the court. They have been remanded to judicial custody till June 1.

According to Udupi SP Dr Arun K. Two accused, Ashiq, Saqlain and Rakhib, belonging to the Garuda gang have been arrested and the rest are absconding. A case was registered on May 20 and more cases will be registered based on the video which has gone viral on social media. Two Swift cars, two motorbikes, one sword is and a dagger were seized.

It is said a dispute between the two groups over the sale of a car had led to the clash.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station in this regard and investigation is on.



