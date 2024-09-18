BJP Finalizes Mayor and Deputy Mayor Candidates for Mangalore City Corporation

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected its candidates for the upcoming term of Mangalore City Corporation. Manoj, a Ward 17 member from Mangalore North Assembly Constituency, will contest for Mayor, while Bhanumathi P.S., Ward 58 member from Mangalore South Assembly Constituency, will contest for Deputy Mayor.

The selection process took place at the Dakshina Kannada district office, where a committee of officials met to finalize the candidates.