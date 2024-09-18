Workshop on AI and Church in Udupi: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Pastoral Ministry

Udupi: The Diocesan Pastoral Centre, Anugraha, witnessed a significant event on 18th September 2024, as the Commission for Social Communication organized a Workshop titled “AI and Church: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Pastoral Ministry.” The workshop aimed to explore the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming the pastoral ministry and improving the Church’s outreach and engagement in the digital age.

Welcome and Introduction

The programme commenced with an audio-visual Prayer Song followed by words of warm welcome and a brief introduction of the topic by the organiser/ Director of the Commission for Social Communications and the Public Relations Officer of the Udupi Diocese, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa. In his opening remarks, Fr. D’Sa highlighted the growing influence of AI in various sectors and its emerging relevance in Church ministry. He set the tone for the event by emphasizing the need for the Church to embrace modern technology to stay connected with its community and enhance its mission of evangelization.

Address by the President of the Programme

The programme president, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, delivered an inspiring message. In his address, Bishop Lobo stressed the importance of integrating AI into Church ministry, stating that the Church must be a witness to the faith and a proactive participant in the technological evolution of the modern world. He emphasized that AI could serve as a valuable tool in reaching a larger audience, enhancing pastoral care, and providing personalized spiritual guidance.

Resource Persons

The seminar featured two distinguished resource persons with vast expertise in AI:

1. Rev. Fr. A. I. Fernandes – A Google Certified AI Coach and Director of the Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore.

2. Mr. Leo Victor Zalki – An Oracle and Google Certified AI Professional, AI Evolution Mentor, and Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP

Both speakers are recognized experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence and its applications across various industries. They shared their insights on how AI can be harnessed to support the Church’s pastoral efforts and improve communication, outreach, and engagement within the community.

As many as 45 participants comprising of Priests, Religious men and women, lay leaders, and media mentors attended the workshop with a lot of zest and enthusiasm. It was a rich learning experience not just for beginners but also for the experts in the field of technology.

Sessions on AI Applications in Pastoral Ministry

In their joint session, Rev. Fr. A. I. Fernandes and Mr. Leo Victor Zalki provided an in-depth look into how modern AI tools can help the Church optimize its resources and effectively reach its target audience. They discussed platforms like learn with eleo.notion, which serves as an AI-driven learning assistant to facilitate knowledge sharing within the Church, and instinctive-glider, which enhances decision-making processes through predictive analytics. They also highlighted Copilot, an AI assistant that can streamline tasks such as drafting messages or managing Church-related content, and leonardo.ai for creating engaging visual content for social media or Church events. Ideogram.ai was showcased for generating artistic designs and religious imagery, while haiper.ai offers advanced social media management tools, helping Church leaders better understand and engage with their congregation online.

Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of auth.immersity.ai for creating immersive, personalized religious experiences, and elevenlabs.io for producing high-quality, AI-generated voiceovers for sermons or announcements. Gamma app was introduced as a powerful storytelling tool for crafting visually compelling presentations, while suno.com and storryteller.mootion were presented as platforms for generating audio and visual stories, aiding in delivering impactful religious messages. These apps and websites were chosen for their ability to enhance communication, streamline operations, and make Church resources more accessible and engaging, all while targeting the needs and preferences of specific audiences.

The Workshop concluded with an interactive session where participants discussed the possibilities and challenges of integrating AI into Church ministry. The resource persons emphasized the need for continuous learning and adaptation as AI technology evolves. The event ended on a positive note, with the hope that the Church will continue to explore innovative ways to connect with its community and advance its mission in the modern world.

The programmes was well-received by the participants, who left with a deeper understanding of the potential of AI in transforming the Church’s pastoral efforts.

A vote of thanks was extended by Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, who expressed his gratitude to the resource persons, participants, and the organizing team for making the Workshop a success. He reiterated the importance of staying informed and open to technological advancements to ensure the Church remains relevant and responsive to the needs of its community.

Report by: Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa, PRO and Director, Social Communications & Dr Vincent Alva, Principal, Milagres College, Kallianpur



