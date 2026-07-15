BJP govt ignores farmers at its own peril, will be voted out: Maha Cong

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal on Wednesday declared that the country’s farming community will not rest until the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is voted out of power.

Speaking at farmers’ convention held in Vaijapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), Sapkal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a “stony silence” on critical issues plaguing everyday citizens, including agrarian distress, runaway inflation, and soaring unemployment.

Addressing a gathering of farmers and party workers, the MPCC President delivered a fiery speech, asserting that the agricultural sector has been pushed into a historic crisis over the last 12 years.

“Since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, our farmers have been pushed into deep distress. Cultivation costs have skyrocketed, farmer suicides are rising, and fair prices for agricultural produce remain a distant dream. By surrendering to foreign interests like the United States, the Prime Minister has put both Indian farmers and our sovereign agricultural security in severe jeopardy,” he remarked.

Sapkal alleged that instead of prioritising the welfare of the common public, the Union administration is actively running the country based on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ideological framework laid out in M.S. Golwalkar’s book, “Bunch of Thoughts”.

The MPCC President highlighted several avenues through which he claimed public and religious funds were being drained.

He called the installation of smart meters a systematic “loot” of common citizens, alleging that the collected money is directly benefiting private corporates and the ruling BJP.

He alleged massive siphoning of public funds from landmark state projects, specifically pointing to the Samruddhi Expressway and the Missing Link project.

Launching a direct accusation regarding religious funds, the MPCC Chief raised questions over the management of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

He alleged that there is no public account of the 200 silver bricks donated by the Sindhi community, nor of the crores of rupees sent by devotees, claiming that nearly Rs 1,400 crore collected for the temple construction has allegedly vanished.