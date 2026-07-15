ECI extends K’taka’s electoral roll revision exercise till Aug 8; EF distribution crosses 95pc

Bengaluru: Karnataka has completed the distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) to more than 95 per cent of the state’s electorate as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to data released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, while retaining October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for the exercise.

According to an official communication issued by the ECI, the ongoing house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which began on June 30, will now continue until August 8, 2026. The rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will also be completed by the same date.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 17, 2026. Following the publication, electors will be able to file claims and objections from August 17 to September 16.

The Commission stated that the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between August 17 and October 15. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on October 19, 2026.

The revised schedule has been issued by the Election Commission for the information of the general public as part of its efforts to ensure a comprehensive and transparent revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

As of June 16, 2026, Karnataka had a total of 5,54,32,314 registered electors. The house-to-house enumeration exercise, which began on June 30, will continue until August 8, with digitisation of forms being carried out simultaneously.

According to the latest figures, a total of 5,30,42,667 Enumeration Forms have been distributed, accounting for 95.69 per cent of the electorate.

The CEO’s office said that 44,798 polling stations, representing 75.86 per cent of the total, have achieved 100 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms, while another 6,932 polling stations (11.74 per cent) have recorded more than 90 per cent distribution.

On the digitisation front, 2,25,60,605 forms have been digitised so far, representing 40.70 per cent of the electorate. While 22 polling stations have completed 100 per cent digitisation, 2,056 polling stations have achieved more than 90 per cent digitisation.

The data also showed that 2,11,138 electors (0.38 per cent) have submitted their Enumeration Forms online.

As part of the verification process, election authorities have identified 14,49,952 electors under the ASDDO category. Additionally, 1,52,323 electors have been marked as untraceable or absent, while 8,35,251 have been identified as permanently shifted.

The electoral roll revision exercise has also identified 3,85,086 deceased electors, 73,031 individuals already enrolled elsewhere, and 4,261 cases categorised under “others”.