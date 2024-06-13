BJP holding internal surveys to assess going solo in Maha Assembly polls

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, according to sources, has been conducting an internal survey to assess the possibilities of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections alone, in the aftermath of a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha polls along with its alliance partners in the state that sends second-highest representatives to the Lok Sabha – 48 – only next to Uttar Pradesh’s 80.

In fact, a senior RSS leader has questioned the J.P. Nadda-led party’s move to enter an alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, terming the move “ill advised”.

Sources, however, submitted that the BJP, which won only 9 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats it contested, has not yet made up its mind to ‘dump’ the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of the Assembly elections slated for September-October this year.

Instead, in the wake of a dismal performance in the general elections, the BJP, which is the “big brother” in the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra, has launched an internal survey in the state’s 106 Assembly constituencies which it had won in 2019 to assess the prevailing mood and challenges to retain the seats going solo.

Similar surveys will soon be launched in the remaining 182 Assembly segments to study the ground reality if the party decides to go solo in the Assembly polls.

A BJP source said: “These surveys have been launched to find out how the party will get the simple majority going solo. Besides, the surveys will also show how the BJP will perform in an alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It will also gauge the mood about whether to continue its alliance with the NCP.”

While the BJP’s tally dipped to 9 against 23 in the 2019 general elections, Shiv Sena won 7 and NCP one, taking the MahaYuti’s total strength to 17 seats against 31 by Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Sources said that these surveys had been kicked off much before the RSS magazine, The Organiser, suggested that the BJP’s move to induct Ajit Pawar into the NDA had affected the party’s performance.

“Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations,” veteran RSS leader Ratan Sharda wrote in an opinion piece published in The Organiser, adding that the Ajit Pawar faction joined the BJP even though the BJP and Eknath Shinde had a comfortable majority in the state.

“Sharad Pawar would have faded away in two to three years as the NCP would have lost energy with infighting… why was this ill-advised step taken?” Ratan Sharda wondered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, said: “The Organiser is a magazine of independent thoughts. The BJP respects the editorials of each and every newspaper. The BJP does brainstorm after every victory and defeat, and on the basis of that, the party decides the future course of action.”

He, however, declined to comment on the possibility of the BJP parting ways with the NCP in the Assembly elections.

On the other hand, NCP Working President Praful Patel said: “The article is not an official stand of the BJP. None of its office bearers has made any statement. It is an individual view. Every single thing does not need clarification or reaction from us.

“Some issues can be raised by people in their capacity, but this does not make any difference to the alliance. Our alliance is here to stay and win the next elections,” he added.

On the other hand, Maharashtra unit NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said: “If the BJP wins, it is due to the disciplined planning of the RSS and if it loses, it is due to Ajit Pawar. Try to understand against whom the people of Maharashtra are angry…”

Incidentally, Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had announced to resign from the government, taking the onus of the party’s drubbing last week, at the party meeting, declared that the MahaYuti will sweep the upcoming Assembly elections as it would be possible for the ‘grand alliance’ to win 51 per cent votes to regain power by putting a show of unity and fighting elections with full force and strength.

Fadnavis had said that the MahaYuti has got 43.6 per cent votes against 43.9 per cent votes bagged by Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Fadnavis, who has decided to continue as Deputy CM after the BJP’s central leadership intervened, said that his party lost 11 seats by 1 to 5 per cent votes, which can be improved in the upcoming Assembly elections.