Chandrababu Naidu takes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM, signs five files

Amaravati: Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assumed office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, who had taken oath on Wednesday, took charge in his chamber at the State Secretariat at 4.41 p.m.

The 74-year-old has become the Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Cabinet Ministers K. Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Payyavula Kesav, and N. Ramanaidu, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and senior officials were present.

Officials and staff accorded a warm welcome to Naidu on his arrival at the Secretariat for the first time after taking oath as the Chief Minister.

After taking charge, Naidu signed the first file on the Mega DSC notification for the recruitment of 6,371 teachers. He signed a total of five files.

The new government will conduct a skill census in the state to ensure employment opportunities for the youth, as per another file he signed.

He signed the third file for revocation of the Land Titling Act as promised by his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies. Naidu had said during the election campaign that APLTA brought by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government was detrimental to the people’s right to their properties. He alleged that data pertaining to the land records was handed over to a private company purportedly for storing and expressed the apprehension that it could be tampered with for the benefit of land grabbers.

Naidu signed another file to enhance social security pensions for elderly people, widows and other beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 from the present Rs 3,000.

The new Chief Minister signed the fifth file to re-open Anna Canteens. After coming to power in 2019, the YSR Congress government had shut down Anna Canteens across the state, set up by the earlier TDP government to provide meals at Rs 5 to the poor and the middle class. All 204 canteens were shut down in August 2019 as YSR Congress alleged corruption in the scheme.