BJP-JD-S MLCs walk out of K’taka Legislative Council protesting remarks against PM Modi



Bengaluru: BJP and JD-S members of the Karnataka Legislative Council staged a walk out on Wednesday protesting against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the House.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Leader of Opposition in the Council objected to the remarks made by the CM while speaking on the Governor’s Speech.

Poojary demanded that he too should be given an opportunity to speak in the House and reply to the CM’s speech.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spoken continuously for three hours over the Governor’s speech and is answering questions in this regard. He has also spoken about the central government. This is an election campaign speech. In his entire speech, CM Siddaramaiah has targeted PM Modi and the central government. If I am not allowed to speak, the people would get the wrong message,” Poojary stated.

The Congress members objected to Poojary’s demand and supported CM Siddaramaiah. They also raised slogans like “Our tax our right” and “BJP is against Kannada people.”

Members of the BJP in turn raised slogans against the Congress Government and staged a walkout.

CM Siddaramaiah took a jab at the BJP saying that Congressmen were the true nationalists as they fought for the freedom of the country and became martyrs and went to jail.

“Are the Jan Sangh and the BJP Parivar which never took part in the freedom struggle, nationalists?” the CM questioned.

“Those who were jailed, martyred, tortured by the British for the freedom of the country were Congressmen. There is no history of freedom struggle in the BJP. There is no history of them fighting for the country. After the country got freedom from our struggle, now they are claiming to be nationalists. But the history of India has recorded who the real nationalists are,” he said.