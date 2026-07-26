Daddy’s Boots
About the Author:
Sydney Billford Monteiro was born and brought up in Mangalore, Karnataka. An HR by profession, he has a Masters in Social Work and is working for the Hospitality Industry in Bangalore. He is an avid reader of Crime Thrillers, Mystery novels, and Science books. Creative writing and poetry is his passion.
He loves exploring the world of stories. His favourite pastime is experimenting with real-life events, creating characters, and turning them into engaging storylines.
Apart from reading and writing the author loves football; his favourite game and watching movies that depict unusual concepts and real-life events.
He also loves to have a healthy debate over a scientific idea.
Also Read
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- Chapter 2: The Divine Light
- ‘Coracle’ Chapter 1: The Storm
- Chapter 7: The Landing
- Chapter 6: The Kingdom of Obsession – The Downfall
- Chapter 5: The Nightmares of Memorabilia
- Chapter 4: The Kingdom Of Obsession ‘The Tragedy’
- Chapter 3: Jishnu’s Obsession
- Chapter 2: The Kingdom Of Obsession – Brushing through the Memorabilia
- The Kingdom Of Obsession -Chapter 1
The poem Beneath The Numbers is closely connected to the author’s newly released book, which is now available as an eBook on Amazon and as a paperback on Pothi.com.
Book Purchase Links:
Amazon eBook: https://amzn.in/d/0c6dcihi
Pothi Paperback: https://store.pothi.com/book/sydney-billford-monteiro-beneath-numbers/