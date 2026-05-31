BJP leader shares video of Mamata Banerjee threatening private hospital CEO to get her nephew admitted

Kolkata: A state spokesman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, has posted a video on his social media handle where the Trinamool Congress supreme and the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, was seen and heard threatening the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private hospital at Minto Park in central Kolkata on Saturday night to get her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee admitted there.

The purported video was shared by Debjit Sarkar, the BJP’s spokesman in West Bengal.

In his social media post, Sarkar quoted a medical certificate issued by the same hospital authorities and claimed that the former Chief Minister was forcing the CEO of that private hospital to admit Abhishek Banerjee despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries.

“It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience. Any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators, or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates the basic principles of democracy and governance,” said Sarkar in his social media post.

To recall, on Saturday afternoon, after Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, went to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district to meet the family members of a slain party worker who reportedly became a victim of post-poll violence, he was harassed, heckled and even assaulted by a group of local people, including several women.

Later, he was escorted out of Sonarpur by the security forces and first taken to a private hospital near the East Metropolitan Bypass. However, Mamata Banerjee soon reached there and alleged that the hospital was not properly treating her nephew.

Thereafter, Abhishek Banerjee was transferred to another private hospital in Minto Park, central Kolkata. He was taken to the ITU at the second hospital for examination.

Following a thorough examination, the authorities at Minto Park said admission was not required and issued a medical certificate stating “no admission required”.

In the certificate, a copy of which is available with IANS, it was stated that, since no major internal injuries were detected and Banerjee was fully conscious, he did not require admission. The hospital prescribed some medicines, including a digestive tablet.

On receiving the news, Mamata Banerjee, who was present at the hospital premises, flared up. Before leaving with her nephew, she alleged that both the hospital near East Metropolitan Bypass and the one at Minto Park refused admission and proper treatment because of pressure from the state administration.

She told reporters that in the case of the second hospital, “there was pressure from a deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police not to admit Abhishek. First, they won the elections through forgery and hooliganism. After that, they assaulted Abhishek. And now finally, they have pressurised so that he was not properly treated.”

She also claimed that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called her and assured her of full cooperation in getting Banerjee treated at any hospital outside West Bengal.

Thereafter, she left the hospital premises with Banerjee. At the time of filing this report, the Trinamool Congress general secretary had reached his residence at Kalighat Road in south Kolkata, close to Mamata Banerjee’s residence.