BJP Minority Morcha offers ceremonial chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah to celebrate PM Modi’s historic tenure

Ajmer: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Minority Morcha on Wednesday offered a ceremonial chadar at the Dargah of Khwaja Moin-ud-din Chishty in Rajasthan’s Ajmer to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s record as India’s longest serving head of an elected government.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Minority Morcha’s Rajasthan President Hameed khan Mewati said: “We prayed for the long age of PM Modi and for peace and brotherhood to prevail in the country.”

He added that BJP Minority Morcha workers have presented ceremonial ‘chadars’ at Dargahs in all districts of the state.

“PM Modi has worked for the development of the minorities, by launching several welfare schemes. The minority section of the society has seen immense development from where it was in 2014,” he said.

“We want the country to achieve PM Modi’s dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The kind of work done by the government for the minority section, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, is historic,” Mewati added.

He asserted that PM Modi understands the pain of the poor and hence works accordingly to provide the facilities required by them.

“He (PM Modi) has launched schemes without differentiating between the Hindus and Muslims. His goal is to ensure that all citizens are able to benefit from the government’s initiatives,” he said.

Abid Ali Chaudhary, National Co-In Charge of ‘Sufi Samvad Maha Abhiyan’, said that prayers were organised in all Dargahs and madrassas across the country for PM Modi’s long life and to mark the successful tenure of his government.

Echoing similar view, Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha President Wasim Khan said: “These 12 years are not merely a count of days; they represent a long and highly impactful tenure. During these 12 years, he worked tirelessly for all communities, all regions, and every section of society, contributing significantly to their welfare, development, and progress.”

He added that PM Modi has united the entire country as one.

“Following the guiding principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’ Prime Minister Modi has led this nation toward development. It is our wish that he continues to be the Prime Minister of this country,” Wasim Khan said.

The Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha President offered prayers at Mahim Dargah to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure of India’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, All India Muslim Jamaat President, also said that PM Modi has maintained his promise of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’.