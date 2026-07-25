Sacred Hearts Alumni Association Hosts Grand Alumni Reunion, Celebrates Legacy of Values and Education

Mangaluru: The Sacred Hearts Alumni Association on Saturday hosted a grand and heartfelt reunion at the Sacred Hearts School Auditorium in Kulshekar, drawing together former students, teachers, religious sisters, and well-wishers in a celebration of shared memories, enduring values, and the institution’s longstanding contribution to education.

The event brought back alumni from several generations, creating a warm and nostalgic atmosphere as the Sacred Hearts family reunited under one roof. The programme opened with an invocation by alumni Shilpa and Stephen, followed by a minute’s silence in remembrance of departed members of the Sacred Hearts community. A graceful welcome dance performed by alumni added a festive beginning to the occasion.

Welcoming the gathering, Alumni Association President and Superior of Santa Cruz Convent, Sr Shalet, expressed her joy at witnessing alumni from different eras returning to their alma mater. She underscored the significance of maintaining a lifelong connection with one’s school and urged alumni to contribute actively to the institution’s future development.

Delivering the keynote address, noted actor and entrepreneur Preetham MN, an alumnus of the 1980s batch, fondly recalled his years at Sacred Hearts and the foundational role the school played in shaping his life and career. Recollecting the early days of the institution, he said that he had studied there from LKG to Standard VII, when the school had only a small student strength and classes only up to Standard VII.

He spoke of the modest fee structure in those years and the compassion shown by the principal toward parents who struggled to pay. According to him, that understanding and humane approach enabled many students to continue their education and build a future.

Sharing more about his professional journey, Preetham said he worked with Jet Airways before entering the film industry four years ago, and later established a travel agency that arranged educational tours for students to NASA and other destinations. He credited Sacred Hearts for instilling discipline, confidence, and life skills that continued to guide him in every phase of his career.

“The daily assembly, reading newspapers, and the discipline instilled in us gave me confidence and prepared me for life,” he said, adding that he sincerely hoped the management would expand the institution by introducing a Pre-University College and eventually a Degree College so that more students could pursue higher education within the same educational environment.

A deeply moving address was delivered by Rohini Teacher, an 83-year-old alumna and former teacher of the institution, whose recollections of her student days in 1956–57 evoked a strong sense of nostalgia among those present. She said that returning to Sacred Hearts made her feel young again and reflected on how reunions such as these dissolved the boundaries of age, leaving only memories and shared emotions.

She also spoke with admiration about the era when education was regarded as a mission of service rather than a commercial venture. The religious sisters, she noted, not only imparted academic knowledge but also nurtured students in discipline, dignity, good manners, and moral values. Recalling how many girls from poor families were guided in matters of personal grooming, dress, and character formation, she said the sisters’ patient training shaped generations with love and discipline.

She further acknowledged the influence the institution had on her own life, saying that she became a teacher because of the inspiration she received there. Her address, marked by warmth and wit, drew laughter and applause when she remarked that strict teachers like those of earlier times were rare today, and that the discipline they instilled had played a big role in the success of their students.

Sr Cecilia Mendonca, Deputy Secretary of the Board of Education Society (BES), also addressed the gathering and praised the alumni for carrying the Sacred Heart’s values into the wider world. She described them as the true ambassadors of the institution, noting that the principles of integrity, simplicity, humility, compassion, and dedication nurtured in school were evident in their personal and professional lives.

She thanked the teachers, past and present, for their committed service and encouraged the alumni to remain closely connected to the institution and continue supporting its mission of education and formation.

One of the major highlights of the reunion was the launch of the Sacred Hearts School website by veteran teacher Rohini, marking an important milestone in the school’s journey toward digital connectivity and strong engagement with alumni across generations.

The cultural performances added colour and energy to the celebration. Alumni presented lively dance performances, including the traditional Pilinalike or Tiger Dance, which was met with enthusiastic applause. The spirited cultural segment reflected both the talent and the emotional attachment alumni continue to share with the institution.

Beyond the formal programme and performances, the reunion offered former students an opportunity to reconnect with classmates, revisit school memories, and strengthen bonds that have endured over the years. The atmosphere throughout the event remained celebratory, reflective, and deeply affectionate, underscoring the lasting impact of Sacred Hearts on the lives of its alumni.

Alumni Association Vice-President Jeevan Vas proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the management, alumni, teachers, sponsors, volunteers, and all those who contributed to the success of the programme. The programme was compered by alumni Angela Menezes and Vinoy D’Souza.

Among those present were Sr Cynthia D’Cunha, Headmistress of Sacred Hearts High School; Rita Sharal D’Souza, Headmistress of Sacred Hearts Primary School; Sr Gracy Bennis, Superior of Mother of Mercy Convent, Kirem; alumnus Elias Fernandes; members of the Alumni Association; former teachers; and a large gathering of alumni representing several generations.

The reunion stood as a tribute not only to cherished memories but also to the enduring legacy of Sacred Hearts—a legacy rooted in education, discipline, compassion, and a strong sense of community.