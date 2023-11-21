BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s invitation withheld for ‘Kambala’ sports event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The organisers of the Kambala event (buffalo race) have withheld the invitation to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, following opposition to the move.

The event, which came to be known throughout the country after the release of the ‘Kantara’ movie, is being organised in the state capital for the first time on November 25-26.

Sources said that Brij Bhushan himself had also written to the organisers, explaining that he won’t be able to attend the event.

Brij Bhushan, the former President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was called for the event following the demand to invite him by the State Wrestling Association and Siddi community members.

Ashok Rai, Congress MLA and one of the organisers of Kambala stated that Brij Bhushan has written a letter explaining that he won’t attend the event.

“The name of Brij Bhushan was printed on the invitation letter. New invitations are being printed now. Brij Bhushan had trained the Siddhi and Kudubi community members in Goa and as a token of respect to that, he was invited,” said MLA Ashok Rai.

The event is organised on the backdrop of the Bengaluru Tulu Association completing 50 years. The organisers have built a 151-meter-long Kambala track. The arrangements have been made for 8,000 people to watch the event. Around 150-160 buffalos are expected to take part in the event.