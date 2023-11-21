Newborn Dies in GH Kundapur, Family Members Protest Alleging Negligence

Kundapur: Alleging negligence on the part of the hospital for the death of a newborn baby, the parents and relatives along with the villagers staged a day and night protest in front of the government hospital, Kundpaur here, on November 21.

Alleging that the child died due to the doctor’s negligence, parents and villagers gathered in front of the hospital on Monday, November 20 evening and expressed their anger. Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole stood with the protestors who insisted that they would not leave the place until the DHO and DC came to the place. Kundapur Assistant Commissioner Rashmi, DHO and Tahsildar arrived and tried to convince the protestors, but the protestors staged a silent protest throughout the night.

The protesters continued their protest in front of the hospital on Tuesday morning and demanded the suspension of the doctor. Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari and Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K tried to convince the protestors. At this time, there was an argument between the protestors and the authorities. After promising to form a team to investigate the case within a week and take action against the culprits, the protestors ended their protest.

Yashwanth Gangolli, who led the protest, said, “The doctors are saying that the child died due to health issues. They have tried to threaten us that they will file a case and the protesters will face trouble in the future. Even in the past, the victims did not get justice when similar cases happened in the hospital. As per the assurance of DC, SP and DHO, we have temporarily withdrawn the protest for a week. If they fail to keep their assurances, the protest will continue”.

Srinivas, the deceased child’s father said, “We came to the hospital on November 16 for an examination. The doctor who examined the child sent us back saying that there were no health problems. The next day my wife developed delivery pain and she was admitted to the hospital. When I asked about the condition of my wife, the Doctors said that the mother was absolutely fine and there was no need for any scan. But on November 20 morning, the doctor said that the baby died during delivery”.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari said, “If the doctor’s negligence was the cause of the child’s death, we will form a team to investigate the case and take action. We have a shortage of gynaecologists. We will take action against the doctors as per the rules. We will investigate the case and submit the report to the government”.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Arun said that the victim had already filed a complaint at the police station. We will transfer the complaint to the medical board as per the Supreme Court rules and take further legal action after receiving the report.

Congress leader Dinesh Hegde Molahalli, Health Department Divisional Joint Director Dr Rajeshwari, ZP CEO Prasanna Kumar, Tahsildar Shobha Lakshmi HS, THO Premananda, Taluk Hospital Medical Officer Dr Robert Rebello, DySP Belliyappa and Kundapur Town Police Station Inspector Nanda Kumar were present.



