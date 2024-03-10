BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh joins Congress

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana’s Hisar constituency, Brijendra Singh, on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the Congress.

Brijendra Singh is the son of BJP leader and former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh.

He took voluntary retirement as an Indian Administrative Service officer after serving for 21 years and made his electoral debut in 2019.

A few minutes after his announcement on ‘X’, Brijendra Singh reached the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to join the grand old party.

Brijendra Singh quit the BJP nearly five months after his father Birender Singh gave an ultimatum to the party at a rally in Jind in October 2023.

Birender Singh had then said that he would leave the BJP if it continued an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Haryana.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that bureaucrat-turned-politician, Brijendra Singh, is set to be the Congress candidate from Hisar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Brijendra Singh had defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress.

Brijendra Singh is the great-grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

His mother, Prem Lata, was also a BJP MLA in Haryana.