BJP MP Raju Bista’s convoy attacked by miscreants in north Bengal

Kolkata: The convoy of BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was attacked by miscreants on Saturday evening by miscreants in the Sukhia Pokhari area of north Bengal.

Taking to his social media handle, the BJP MP shared the information regarding the attack.

“In Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari today, my convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants. Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine. The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an interlocutory for our region, is highly suspicious and points to a conspiracy to disturb peace in our region,” said Bista.

He was referring to the Centre’s decision to appoint a government interlocutor on Gorkha issues in Darjeeling, Dooars, and Terai region in north Bengal.

“If those who are loyal to Kolkata think that we will be fazed due to such attacks, they are wrong. We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits. I am warning those who have tried to disturb peace today, we will not allow your attempts to succeed. We will work towards lasting peace in our region, and no force on earth can stop that from happening,” said the BJP MP.

The incident comes weeks after BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by miscreants in Jalpaiguri district’s Nagrakata area.

Following the development, Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, condemned the attack on Bista’s convoy.

“Following the recent attacks on Hon’ble MP from Maldah North, Shri Khagen Murmu, and Hon’ble MLA from Siliguri, Shri Shankar Ghosh, yet another despicable and cowardly conspiracy unfolded today. This time targeting our Hon’ble MP from Darjeeling, Shri @RajuBistaBJP Ji, through hired miscreants. In the sudden assault, the vehicle behind his car was damaged, but by the grace of the Almighty, Raju ji is safe,” Majumdar said in a social media post.

“I strongly condemn this vile attack. To those orchestrating this filthy conspiracy, my message is crystal clear: the people of North Bengal are vigilantly monitoring every moment of your lawlessness. The people of North Bengal, and indeed all of Bengal, will ensure a fitting response to such disgraceful conduct. The @BJP4Bengal does not fear attacks carried out through hired goons, and neither a BJP public representative nor a Karyakarta can ever be intimidated or silenced,” the Union Minister added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day strongly objected to the Centre’s appointment of a government interlocutor on Gorkha issues in Darjeeling, Dooars, and Terai, describing the move as “unilateral” and taken without consultation with the state government.

The Chief Minister said that decisions undermine state authority and could affect the delicate socio-political balance in the hills.